Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) Shareholder Thomas White International LTD Increased Position by $1.92 Million as Stock Value Rose; Taurus Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 47,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 524,951 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50M, up from 476,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.40 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2907.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 23,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,028 shares. Natl Asset Management holds 17,039 shares. Cambridge reported 5,439 shares stake. Blume Mgmt holds 0.02% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,874 shares. Tortoise Management Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 305 shares. Cullinan Associate invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 52,206 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 632 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd owns 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 182,424 shares. Moreover, South State Corp has 1.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,017 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 353,591 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc stated it has 1.11M shares. Truepoint holds 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,154 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BA, CHWY, SKX – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares to 18,348 shares, valued at $21.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 116,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,875 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY) by 8,472 shares to 54,556 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Softbank Corp Adr (SFTBY) by 13,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,255 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).