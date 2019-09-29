Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) Holder Thomas White International LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Lifted by $2.60 Million

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (TSM) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 27,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 552,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.62 million, up from 524,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.61M shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY) by 50,310 shares to 4,246 shares, valued at $153,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vinci Sa Adr (VCISY) by 80,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,045 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN).

