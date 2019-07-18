Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Reaches $42.51 After 6.00% Up Move; Bloom Tree Partners Cut By $30.93 Million Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.11% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 2.53M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competitionThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $217.85 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $45.06 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TSM worth $13.07 billion more.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 48.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 20.42%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 135,460 shares with $33.40 million value, down from 261,199 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $24.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $289.45. About 63,108 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.36% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 20,676 shares. 164,063 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com. World Asset Mgmt reported 5,798 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 3.43 million are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1,210 shares. Archon Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.22% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 19,935 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 2,761 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 21,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Com holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 31 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.41 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Creative Lodging Solutions and CLC Lodging are merging, expanding solutions to help businesses achieve their lodging program goals – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Comdata to Acquire Payroll Card Provider SOLE Financial – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FB, FAF, AND FLT: Hagens Berman Alerts FB, FAF, and FLT to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Mizuho maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $277 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $305 target.