Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Reaches $40.54 After 9.00% Up Move; Amp Capital Investors LTD Decreased Sun Life Finl (SLF) Stake

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 2.83 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theftThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $196.85B company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $44.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TSM worth $17.72 billion more.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) stake by 28.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 65,355 shares as Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 164,097 shares with $6.31 million value, down from 229,452 last quarter. Sun Life Finl Inc now has $23.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 87,109 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 group results; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.09; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to C$0.475

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. The company has market cap of $196.85 billion. It makes masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. It has a 18.18 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) stake by 2,167 shares to 20,944 valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) stake by 15,885 shares and now owns 42,616 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.