Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Comparing side by side

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 41 0.00 N/A 2.00 21.28 Semtech Corporation 50 4.65 N/A 0.90 58.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and Semtech Corporation. Semtech Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0.00% 19.9% 15.6% Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Semtech Corporation has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Semtech Corporation are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. Semtech Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and Semtech Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Semtech Corporation 0 2 9 2.82

Semtech Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $56.75 consensus price target and a 35.22% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.2% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares and 99.96% of Semtech Corporation shares. About 0.04% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Semtech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited -4.29% 3.02% -2.72% 14.04% 3.75% 15.5% Semtech Corporation -1.67% 4.59% 0.72% 10.12% 11.78% 15.26%

For the past year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was more bullish than Semtech Corporation.

Summary

Semtech Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.