Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has 20.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 61.45% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has 0.04% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0.00% 19.90% 15.60% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited N/A 41 21.28 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 3.50 2.58

As a group, Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies have a potential upside of 64.59%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited -4.29% 3.02% -2.72% 14.04% 3.75% 15.5% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited are 2.6 and 2.3. Competitively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s rivals have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Risk & Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.02. In other hand, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s peers have beta of 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.