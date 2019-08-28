Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). The two are both Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 41 0.00 N/A 2.00 21.28 Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 11 0.81 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0.00% 19.9% 15.6% Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s 2.09 beta is the reason why it is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is $11, which is potential 29.26% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.2% and 65.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Competitively, 7.6% are Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited -4.29% 3.02% -2.72% 14.04% 3.75% 15.5% Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 5.37% -1.67% -18.42% -42.21% -73.6% -35.13%

For the past year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has 15.5% stronger performance while Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has -35.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.