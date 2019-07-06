Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Stake Has Increased by Firsthand Capital Management Inc; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Lowered Holding in Comcast (CMCSA) by $29.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.11M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 751,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 19.07M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762.26M, down from 19.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 8.86 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – EU PRESS OFFICE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON COMCAST; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. 275,746 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares with value of $10.21M were sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,081 shares to 16,433 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).