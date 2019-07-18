Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Shareholder Firsthand Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Third Point Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 4.24M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $127.93. About 888,145 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leverage: A Love Story – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Will Soft Retail Sales Growth Weigh On American Express’ Q2 Results? – Forbes” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorp has 205,238 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Lc reported 7,576 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 2.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cap Investment Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 6,109 shares. Ci Invests has 406,921 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Llc holds 0% or 18,995 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.22% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 361,466 shares. M Secs reported 4,779 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prns has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 354 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0.14% or 6.25M shares. Highlander Mngmt Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 700 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 32,071 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.58% or 767,322 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.