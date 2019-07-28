Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Position Maintained by Firsthand Capital Management Inc; As Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $442,050

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.40M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 31,575 shares as the company's stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 566,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 597,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Southern National Bancorp Of V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $385.39M market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 46,043 shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Banc Funds Com Lc owns 1.48% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 1.36 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,914 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Bartlett & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 65,357 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ltd Co has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Institute For Wealth Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 30,610 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 5,458 shares.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Names George Cody Sheflett, Jr. Chief Operating Officer (February 28, 2019). For the first full year following its merger of equals, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. announces record earnings of $33.7 million for 2018, compared to $2.4 million for 2017 (January 24, 2019).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $99,370 activity. SHEARIN JOE A bought $19,998 worth of stock. The insider KABBASH CHARLES A bought 950 shares worth $14,538. 4,862 shares were bought by DERRICO GEORGIA S, worth $72,348. Biagas John Fitzgerald bought 2,225 shares worth $33,971.