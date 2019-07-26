Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) Holder Firsthand Capital Management Raised Holding by $4.00 Million; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.54 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 19,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,341 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 98,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 433,236 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 2.16M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.01 million activity. 10,755 shares were sold by Vossler Jennifer R., worth $784,577. On Monday, February 4 MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 50,000 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 36,809 shares to 425,450 shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 16,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).