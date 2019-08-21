Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Share Value Declined While Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Tekla Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $1.09 Million

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 41,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 356,450 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, up from 314,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.45. About 528,566 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 28,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 473,619 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.18 million, up from 444,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 300,479 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,210 shares to 114,100 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (SNYNF) by 8,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Manatuck Hill Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,738 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 61,225 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.76% stake. Tdam Usa Inc reported 210,313 shares stake. Private Na holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 39,263 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.05% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Kbc Group Nv reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 14,872 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 616,675 shares in its portfolio. 203,291 are held by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company. Edgestream Partners Lp invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 4,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 8,117 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 28,454 shares to 34,891 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 140,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Company Plc (NYSE:PRGO).