Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Market Value Declined While Cullen Capital Management Raised by $1.67 Million Its Position; Monarch Capital Management Position in Kroger (KR) Has Lifted by $754,560

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 41,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 356,450 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, up from 314,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21 million shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 16.81 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 27/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million. Via @DelRey:; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT) by 16,070 shares to 94,785 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GLAXF) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,230 shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Co. Ltd..

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Some Digital Channel Disappointment, Is Kroger Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Costco Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kroger stock looks like a good buy, analysts say – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. CBD Sales to Grow an Average of 107% Annually Through 2023 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 36,575 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 75,812 shares. 3.26M were reported by Fil. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pitcairn has invested 0.15% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Contrarius Inv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Invesco has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 5.60 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 5,645 shares. Captrust reported 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). King Luther Mngmt Corporation holds 36,463 shares. City Holding invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & stated it has 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.41M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd has 40,046 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Goelzer Mngmt has 165,924 shares.