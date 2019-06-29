Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (TSM) Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Boosted Stake; Kempen Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (CPA) by $10.31 Million as Valuation Declined

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (TSM) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 33,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,633 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 154,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 7.04M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (CPA) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 128,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,473 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 168,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.57. About 421,226 shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q OPER REV. $715.0M, EST. $699.7M; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPMS) INCREASED 15.3% YEAR OVER YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL TRAFFIC UP 11.9% Y/Y

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 108,500 shares to 367,000 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC) by 80,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII).

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 14.41% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPA’s profit will be $42.69 million for 24.15 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.13% negative EPS growth.

