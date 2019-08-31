Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus target price and a 30.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.