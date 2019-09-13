Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential -12.33% downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 34.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
