Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential -12.33% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 34.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.