Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 51.91 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Moderna Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 139.38% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. was less bearish than Moderna Inc.

