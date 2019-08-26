Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.99 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.