Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 66.47 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Competitively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.