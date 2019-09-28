Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 -0.34 20.18M -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 385,048,543.69% 0% 0% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 57,329,545.45% -43.4% -38.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a 84.33% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 60.9% respectively. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.