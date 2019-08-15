Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.42
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 392.70%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
