Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 11.69 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $33.67, while its potential upside is 66.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.