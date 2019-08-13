Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and BioTime Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.