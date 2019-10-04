Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.70 9.22M 1.15 73.62

Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 383,558,994.20% 0% 0% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13,300,634.74% 7% 3.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $74.5, with potential upside of 1.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 86.2%. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 9 of the 12 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.