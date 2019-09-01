Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 693.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 69.9% respectively. Comparatively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. was less bearish than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.