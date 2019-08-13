Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC) Reaches $5.09 Low on Aug, 13; Aquaventure Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (WAAS) SI Increased By 14.51%

Aquaventure Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:WAAS) had an increase of 14.51% in short interest. WAAS’s SI was 1.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.51% from 1.08 million shares previously. With 82,200 avg volume, 15 days are for Aquaventure Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:WAAS)’s short sellers to cover WAAS’s short positions. The SI to Aquaventure Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’s float is 10.28%. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 61,242 shares traded. AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) has risen 6.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WAAS News: 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings Backs FY18 Rev $131M-$136M; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings Limited to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/03/2018 AquaVenture Holdings Announces ASC 606 Education Session Conference Call; 22/04/2018 – DJ AquaVenture Holdings Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAAS); 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $42M-$47M; 09/05/2018 – AquaVenture Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys New 1% Position in AquaVenture; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings 1Q Loss $6.3M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in AquaVenture; 08/05/2018 – AquaVenture Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

The stock of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) reached all time low today, Aug, 13 and still has $4.89 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.09 share price. This indicates more downside for the $174.27 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.89 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.97 million less. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 1,405 shares traded. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. (WAAS) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat; Offers FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AquaVenture Holdings Announces Appointment of Timothy Whall to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. (WAAS) Names Timothy Whall to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$18.60, Is AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AquaVenture Holdings’ (WAAS) Quench Announces Acquisition of Carolina Pure Water Systems – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, South America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $579.48 million. It offers point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers; and desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TLC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Communications (DISCA) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NexTech Launches August AR Contest Experience with Anheuser-Busch Brand Budweiser – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TLC to Present at Upcoming Conferences Nasdaq:TLC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TLC Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on Nasdaq Nasdaq:TLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients . The company has market cap of $174.27 million. The Company’s BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides various product candidates that target various areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology.