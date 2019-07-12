Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC) EPS Estimated At $-0.19; TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV ORDINARY SHARES (TLGHF) Shorts Lowered By 3.02%

Analysts expect Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) to report $-0.19 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.’s analysts see 216.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 440 shares traded. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) had a decrease of 3.02% in short interest. TLGHF’s SI was 401,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.02% from 413,700 shares previously. It closed at $57.58 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business clients in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $5.62 billion. The firm offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it served 2,031,300 video subscribers; 1,786,600 enhanced video customers; 1,674,100 broadband Internet subscribers; and 1,302,600 fixed-line telephony subscribers, as well as 2,803,800 mobile subscribers.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients . The company has market cap of $173.87 million. The Company’s BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides various product candidates that target various areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology.