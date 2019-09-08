Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Contrasting side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.93 average target price and a 608.13% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.