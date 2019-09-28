Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparison side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00 Xencor Inc. 37 0.00 56.14M 0.65 68.14

Demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Xencor Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 385,048,543.69% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 151,770,748.85% 7.2% 6.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Xencor Inc. is $47, which is potential 37.35% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Xencor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 86.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.