Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Comparison side by side

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 205.79 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.