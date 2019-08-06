Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Contrasting side by side

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Synthorx Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 100.53%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
Synthorx Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
