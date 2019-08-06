Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Contrasting side by side

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Synthorx Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 100.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.