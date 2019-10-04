Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|19.83M
|-0.51
|0.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|29
|0.00
|10.28M
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|383,558,994.20%
|0%
|0%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|35,411,643.13%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 73.4% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Stoke Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
