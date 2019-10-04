Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 10.28M -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 383,558,994.20% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 35,411,643.13% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 73.4% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Stoke Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.