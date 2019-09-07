Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.