Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Comparing side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.