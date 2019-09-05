Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3082.32 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 83.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 7.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.