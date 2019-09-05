Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3082.32
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Mustang Bio Inc. is $7, which is potential 83.73% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 7.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
