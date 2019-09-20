Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Comparing side by side

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $27.33, with potential upside of 188.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 5 of the 5 factors.