Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) Comparison side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 11.28 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 76.3% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.