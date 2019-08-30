Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 35.3%. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. was less bearish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.