Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|19.83M
|-0.51
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|11.50M
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|384,302,325.58%
|0%
|0%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|122,863,247.86%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 328.40%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 85.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. was less bearish than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
