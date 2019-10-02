Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 9 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 384,302,325.58% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 122,863,247.86% -49.1% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 328.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 85.5%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. was less bearish than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.