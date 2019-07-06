Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparison side by side

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.67 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 86.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.