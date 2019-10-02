Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.25 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 384,302,325.58% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.