Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|19.83M
|-0.51
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|82.25
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|384,302,325.58%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
