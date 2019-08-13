Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Contrasting side by side

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.03 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 29.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 86.6% respectively. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.