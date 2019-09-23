Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Contrasting side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Genmab A/S.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Genmab A/S has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 12.41%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Genmab A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.
