Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Contrasting side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Genmab A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Genmab A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Genmab A/S has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 12.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Genmab A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.