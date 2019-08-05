Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparing side by side

Since Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.