Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Comparison side by side

Both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|89
|6.52
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
Demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.