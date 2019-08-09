Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
