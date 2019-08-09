Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

On 2 of the 3 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.