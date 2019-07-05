Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Contrasting side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Dermira Inc. 9 10.90 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Dermira Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Dermira Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

On the other hand, Dermira Inc.’s potential upside is 108.62% and its consensus price target is $18.88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 78.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.