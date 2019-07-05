Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Contrasting side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|68.10
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.2%
|-34%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-8.45%
|-8.92%
|-14.88%
|0%
|0%
|-3.45%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-6.44%
|-6.76%
|-16.36%
|-44.8%
|-51.75%
|14.05%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.