Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.37 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Cerus Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 66.67% and its average price target is $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.