Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Comparison side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 4.11%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.