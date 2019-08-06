Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Contrasting side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.