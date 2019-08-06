Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Contrasting side by side

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
For the past year Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
